EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,895,000 after acquiring an additional 26,667 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In related news, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $249.40 per share, with a total value of $249,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,184,277.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $209.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.69. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $196.13 and a twelve month high of $351.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.37.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.