EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.95

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 946993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVGO. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.31.

The company has a market cap of $595.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 457.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 5,838 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Dennis G. Kish sold 37,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $185,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 5,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,982 shares in the company, valued at $264,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,282 shares of company stock valued at $217,091. Corporate insiders own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 230.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC grew its position in EVgo by 689.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

