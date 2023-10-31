Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Up to $8.33

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $8.61. Evotec shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 10,299 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Evotec from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

