Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,170,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 7,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $114,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,653. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.01. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

