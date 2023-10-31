Expensify (EXFY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Expensify to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Expensify to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 70,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,809. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $183.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.49. Expensify has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expensify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $95,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,654,021 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,326.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $95,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,654,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,466,326.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 74,946 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $436,935.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,766,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,621,446.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 842,960 shares of company stock worth $4,532,142 and have sold 454,300 shares worth $1,778,032. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 287.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 801,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 584,734 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,229,000 after acquiring an additional 455,026 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

