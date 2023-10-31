Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Fastly worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,899,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,843,000 after purchasing an additional 582,897 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $42,697,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,378,000 after acquiring an additional 695,254 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,938,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,946 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.28. 281,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,494. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative net margin of 35.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $122.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.69 million. Research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FSLY

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 87,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $2,088,166.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,236,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,295,370.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 87,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $2,088,166.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,236,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,295,370.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $26,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 467,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,991.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 398,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,769. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastly

(Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.