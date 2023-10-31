Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Gap Down to $153.79

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $153.79, but opened at $147.68. Ferguson shares last traded at $149.19, with a volume of 249,592 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FERG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,142.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.29 and its 200-day moving average is $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

In related news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ferguson news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $434,999.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,612.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

