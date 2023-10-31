FFD Financial Co. (FFDF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on November 16th

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from FFD Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
FFD Financial Stock Performance
FFDF stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. FFD Financial has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30.
FFD Financial Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FFD Financial
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 5 good reasons Intel is a buy-and-hold stock for 2024
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Uber goes driverless
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Exxon Mobil or Chevron? Which is the better buy?
Receive News & Ratings for FFD Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFD Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.