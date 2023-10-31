F&G Annuities & Life (FG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect F&G Annuities & Life to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FG traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.76. 10,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,749. F&G Annuities & Life has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average is $24.50.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at F&G Annuities & Life

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

In related news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 5,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.38 per share, for a total transaction of $131,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,467,254.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FG. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at $637,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth about $4,921,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth about $869,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

