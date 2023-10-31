Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

FNF traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.01. 219,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,869. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.82.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,786 shares in the company, valued at $15,298,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

