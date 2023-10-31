Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.5 %

FIS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $84.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average is $55.68.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

