Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) vs. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Critical Analysis

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) and Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.0% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Western Alliance Bancorporation and Fifth Third Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 2 12 0 2.86 Fifth Third Bancorp 0 5 8 0 2.62

Profitability

Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus price target of $54.87, suggesting a potential upside of 34.74%. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus price target of $32.03, suggesting a potential upside of 37.00%. Given Fifth Third Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fifth Third Bancorp is more favorable than Western Alliance Bancorporation.

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and Fifth Third Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Alliance Bancorporation 20.97% 18.70% 1.42% Fifth Third Bancorp 21.20% 16.99% 1.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Alliance Bancorporation $3.02 billion 1.48 $1.06 billion $7.88 5.17 Fifth Third Bancorp $8.69 billion 1.83 $2.45 billion $3.52 6.64

Fifth Third Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Western Alliance Bancorporation. Western Alliance Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fifth Third Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Third Bancorp has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Western Alliance Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Fifth Third Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fifth Third Bancorp pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Western Alliance Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp beats Western Alliance Bancorporation on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation



Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services. It also offers commercial and industrial loan products, such as working capital lines of credit, loans to technology companies, inventory and accounts receivable lines, mortgage warehouse lines, equipment loans and leases, and other commercial loans; commercial real estate loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties, professional offices, industrial facilities, retail centers, hotels, and other commercial properties; construction and land development loans for single family and multi-family residential projects, industrial/warehouse properties, office buildings, retail centers, medical office facilities, and residential lot developments; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides other financial services, such as internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment and presentment, funds transfer and other digital payment offerings, lock box services, courier, and cash management services. Further, it holds certain investment securities, municipal and non-profit loans, and leases; invests primarily in low-income housing tax credits and small business investment corporations; and holds certain real estate loans and related securities. Western Alliance Bancorporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Fifth Third Bancorp



Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. The company's Consumer and Small Banking segment provides a range of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses; home equity loans and lines of credit; credit cards; and cash management services. This segment also engages in the residential mortgage that include origination, retention and servicing of residential mortgage loans, sales and securitizations of loans, and hedging activities; indirect lending, including extending loans to consumers through automobile dealers, motorcycle dealers, powersport dealers, recreational vehicle dealers, and marine dealers; and home improvement and solar energy installation loans through contractors and installers. Fifth Third Bancorp's Wealth & Asset Management segment provides various wealth management services for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides wealth planning, investment management, banking, insurance, and trust and estate services; and advisory services for institutional clients comprising middle market businesses, non-profits, states, and municipalities. Fifth Third Bancorp was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

