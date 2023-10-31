Finance Of America Companies (FOA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Finance Of America Companies had a negative return on equity of 17.18% and a negative net margin of 40.10%. The company had revenue of ($111.90) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million.

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

Finance Of America Companies Price Performance

NYSE:FOA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 21,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,350. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88. Finance Of America Companies has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FOA. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $2.50 to $2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finance Of America Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 101.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 191.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 96.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 260.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.