First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FAF. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.25.

First American Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

FAF stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.51. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $64.66.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.39%.

Institutional Trading of First American Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 20.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

