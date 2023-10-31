First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.2275 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. First Business Financial Services has a payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Business Financial Services to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Shares of FBIZ stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $31.08. The company had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,084. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01. The stock has a market cap of $258.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.79.

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.02). First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $59.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi A. Chandler sold 6,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $210,205.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,450 shares in the company, valued at $619,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 9.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 6.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FBIZ. StockNews.com started coverage on First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

