First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Acquired by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,542,000 after buying an additional 23,396 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $31,806,000. Finally, Vanderbilt University increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.1% during the second quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 5,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.75.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FR

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.