First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,837,000 after acquiring an additional 584,185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,107,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,672,000 after buying an additional 801,990 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,208,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,643,000 after buying an additional 187,247 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,049,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,401,000 after buying an additional 360,248 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,005,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,424,000 after buying an additional 95,844 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FV traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $41.67. The stock had a trading volume of 33,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,833. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $49.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0096 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

