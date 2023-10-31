First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stock Position Raised by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,399 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 8.6% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Seascape Capital Management owned approximately 0.41% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $18,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 444.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

FIXD stock opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average of $43.59. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $46.05.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

