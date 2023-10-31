FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target Lowered to $174.00 at BMO Capital Markets

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FSV has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.50.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $142.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.07. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $163.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 24.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 13.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

