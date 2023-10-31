FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Scotiabank

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FSV has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.50.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $142.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.90. FirstService has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $163.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstService by 658.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $1,987,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

