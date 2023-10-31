Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of FSI stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $24.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.67.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

