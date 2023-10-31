Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64,556 shares during the period. Fluor makes up about 1.5% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.34% of Fluor worth $56,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 46.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 2,324.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 665.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.24. 140,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,852. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.05 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $38.87.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

