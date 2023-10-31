FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.89-$1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion. FMC also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.57-$4.13 EPS.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC traded down $3.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,259. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. FMC has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $134.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on FMC from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FMC

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $224,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in FMC by 872,245.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.