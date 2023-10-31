Forge Global (FRGE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 million. Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 136.16%. On average, analysts expect Forge Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FRGE stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.43. 20,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,458. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. Forge Global has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.08.

In related news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $47,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,668,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,390,839.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,400 shares of company stock valued at $137,288. 11.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRGE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forge Global by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,164,000 after buying an additional 5,961,171 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,140,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Forge Global by 397.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forge Global by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Forge Global by 396.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 875,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 699,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRGE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Forge Global from $1.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Forge Global from $2.40 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

