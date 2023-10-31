Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFHG. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF by 98.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF stock opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.73.

About Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF

The FormulaFolios Hedged Growth ETF (FFHG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that seeks capital appreciation via a tactical approach. The fund holds ETFs tracking broad-based US equities (including leveraged or inverse equity) and US Treasurys.

