Fortis Capital Management LLC Buys 276 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,384 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.07.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $281.48 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $307.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

