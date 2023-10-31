Fortis Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,774 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Visa by 107,990.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,435,339,000 after buying an additional 2,572,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $233.10 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.32 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.24.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

