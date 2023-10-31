Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,368 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $19,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 123.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

NYSE:FTV opened at $65.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $61.38 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 12.02%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

