Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,700 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 478,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 645,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble purchased 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.77 per share, with a total value of $99,980.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,816.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin bought 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.63 per share, with a total value of $75,012.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,832.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble bought 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.77 per share, with a total value of $99,980.41. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,816.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,544. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Forward Air by 38.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,580,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,722,000 after acquiring an additional 438,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Forward Air by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,161,000 after acquiring an additional 359,147 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth about $33,348,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 332.9% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 409,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,426,000 after acquiring an additional 314,714 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after acquiring an additional 269,446 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.98. 140,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,205. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.19. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $60.09 and a 1-year high of $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $413.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FWRD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FWRD

About Forward Air

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.