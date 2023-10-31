Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 27,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 53,530 shares.The stock last traded at $19.88 and had previously closed at $19.86.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $232,000.

About Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

