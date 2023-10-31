Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 143,643 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 198,937 shares.The stock last traded at $20.16 and had previously closed at $20.13.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,177,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,786 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,210,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,344,000 after buying an additional 36,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,820,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after buying an additional 156,279 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,394,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,237,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,472,000 after buying an additional 104,400 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

