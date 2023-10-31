Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading Down 4.5%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.84. Approximately 904,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,402,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.68.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $284.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 58.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.