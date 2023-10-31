FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Issued By DA Davidson

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Axos Financial in a research note issued on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.44 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.27. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

AX opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 513,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,867,597.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axos Financial news, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 85,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $3,869,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,435,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,136,007.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 513,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,867,597.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

