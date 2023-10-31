Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Short Interest Update

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,600 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 189,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GANX. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Shares of GANX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,918. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. Gain Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.29). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GANX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

