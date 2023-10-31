Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,690,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 9,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,236. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $47,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,510.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $68,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,535,453.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $163,835 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

