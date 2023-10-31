GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 15,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GD Culture Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GD Culture Group stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 1.27% of GD Culture Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

GD Culture Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:GDC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.88. 13,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,357. GD Culture Group has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79.

About GD Culture Group

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses.

