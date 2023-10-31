GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,520,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 15,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 12.6% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,132. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

