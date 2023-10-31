GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Gap Up to $63.17

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.17, but opened at $66.69. GE HealthCare Technologies shares last traded at $66.40, with a volume of 1,032,725 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEHC. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 6.9 %

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

