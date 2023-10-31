GEM Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 2.3% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. GEM Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $21.63. The stock had a trading volume of 88,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,298. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

