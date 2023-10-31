GEM Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares during the period.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $48.99. 379,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,641. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average is $51.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $54.38.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
