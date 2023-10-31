GEM Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,739 Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUSFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,145,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,292,000 after buying an additional 936,329 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,985,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,860,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,842,000 after buying an additional 439,530 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $26,508,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 727,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,592,000 after buying an additional 335,556 shares during the last quarter.

AVUS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.52. 48,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,850. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.11 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.78.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

