GEM Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GEM Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IVV stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $416.84. 802,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,199,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $370.31 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

