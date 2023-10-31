GEM Asset Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GEM Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,695. The stock has a market cap of $305.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $338.90 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $399.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.90.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

