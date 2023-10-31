GEM Asset Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

GEM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.12. 139,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,638. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $229.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

