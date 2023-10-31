GEM Asset Management LLC Has $272,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GEM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $265.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,240. The firm has a market cap of $86.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $206.72 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.77.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

