GEM Asset Management LLC Has $4.07 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

GEM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 3.1% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. GEM Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $25.21. 88,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,260. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average is $27.02. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $28.27.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

