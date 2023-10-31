GEM Asset Management LLC Has $441,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GEM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $347.60. 13,196,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,691,031. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $364.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.68. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.08 and a one year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.