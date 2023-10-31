GEM Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. GEM Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.64. 106,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,415. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20.

