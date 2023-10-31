GEM Asset Management LLC Invests $402,000 in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QLTA. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8,408.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,786 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,851 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 432,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 46,334 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 398,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after buying an additional 15,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 386,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,257,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLTA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.29. The company had a trading volume of 31,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,441. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.38.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

