GEM Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

GEM Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,772.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,130 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,199,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,194,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,774,000 after buying an additional 251,967 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 963,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,275,000 after buying an additional 416,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,893,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

KRE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.42. 2,769,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,031,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $65.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

